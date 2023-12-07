West Africa counts on chemicals to curb new cotton pest

Without pausing to wipe the sweat from their brows, workers in northern Ivory Coast picked cotton by the handful - a crop saved by the use of extra insecticides after a new pest wreaked record damage across West and Central Africa last season.

The Indian cotton jassid or Amrasca biguttula insect appeared as if from nowhere across much of the region's cotton belt in 2022-23, injecting a toxin into the plants that led to a near 25% production slump year-on-year. Some countries lost over half their forecast harvest.

"It destroyed us. It spoiled all the fields," recalled Issouf Kabe Coulibaly, who along with other farmers in the Ivorian department of Korhogo struggled to support his family and racked up debts due to last season's losses.

The crisis highlighted the region's vulnerability to invasive species and a reliance on chemical solutions that research shows will not in the long term protect a crop that supports millions and is a prized foreign currency earner for cash-strapped governments from Benin to Burkina Faso.

This year, the use of rapidly trialled and approved new pesticides has kept the tiny grasshopper-like insects at bay.