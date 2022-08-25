South Sudanese return to Sudan seeking relief, but find more hardship

Living in flimsy shelters made of wood and plastic tarp or half-finished concrete buildings, South Sudanese who have returned to Sudan are finding life tougher as their former country's economy tumbles.

"It's very difficult. Life is worse than before. We can't figure out what to do, neither here nor in the South," said Toka Ayman Agok, a mother of nine children.

After decades of conflict, South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, and hundreds of thousands of people moved to their new country.

But years of civil war and deepening poverty have followed, and many South Sudanese have now moved back, while some were never able to make the journey to begin with.