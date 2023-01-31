Burkina Faso says 28 killed in two attacks by armed assailants

At least 28 people, including soldiers and civilians, were killed in two attacks by armed assailants on Sunday and Monday in Burkina Faso, a regional governor and the army said in separate statements on Monday.

The army said a combat unit in Falangoutou, in the north of the country near its border with Niger, came under attack and that 10 soldiers, two fighters of the volunteer force and a civilian were killed.

The army said the corpses of 15 assailants were found after the attack.

In a separate statement on Monday, Colonel Jean Charles dit Yenapono Some, governor of the country's Cascades region in the south near the border with Ivory Coast, said the bodies of 15 men, all civilians, had been found following an attack on Sunday.