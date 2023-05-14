Six lions killed in Kenya in blow to conservation efforts

Six lions have been killed in a national park in southern Kenya, in a blow to conservation efforts and the tourism industry that is a key pillar of the nation's economy.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the lions were killed after attacking goats and a dog near villages close to the Amboseli National Park.

"Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident as over the last week four other lions have been killed," KWS said in a statement on Saturday.