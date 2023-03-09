Malawi's deadly cholera epidemic hits the poor hardest

Domestic worker Annita Symon fears for her children's health after seeing several friends fall seriously ill due to a cholera outbreak that has killed more than 1,600 people in Malawi over the last year.

Like many low-income families, she and her two children are forced to get their drinking water supplies from contaminated rivers that are spreading the disease in a country where about one in three households lacks access to safe drinking water.

"The water from (communal) taps doesn't come regularly but is also expensive. So sometimes we fetch from some streams or rivers and dams," said Symon, 27, who lives in Malawi's second-largest city Blantyre, one of the hotspots of the outbreak.

"We have been advised by the health workers to apply chlorine or boiling water before drinking," she said, adding she does not always treat water but was using chlorine handed out by health officials to help curb the current disease outbreak.