    বাংলা

    At least two killed by explosion in Ethiopia's Amhara amid protests

    The explosion occurs in the capital of Ethiopia's Amhara which has been convulsed by days of protests against the integration of local security forces into the national police and army

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 09:24 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 09:24 AM

    At least two people were killed by an explosion in the capital of Ethiopia's Amhara region, which has been convulsed by days of protests against the integration of local security forces into the national police and army.

    Members of Amhara's local military and allied militias said they oppose the government's order to disband and join the federal army or police, sparking days of protests in several towns and cities across the region.

    On Monday an explosion killed two people and injured several others in Bahir Dar, according to a police officer. It was not clear what caused the explosion or whether it was linked to the protests.

    Mitiku Tegne, acting medical director of the city's Addis Alem Hospital, said three men watching football at a bar were killed and 15 injured in the incident.

    Gizachew Muluneh, spokesperson for the Amhara regional administration and federal government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the explosion.

    Banks, schools and government offices were closed in another city in Amhara, Debre Birhan, on Tuesday, following days of protests in the area against the government's move.

    Residents said they could hear the sounds of gunshots and heavy weapons on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning.

    Amhara politicians and activists have condemned the government order that requires local troops from each of Ethiopia's 11 regions - which enjoy a degree of autonomy - to integrate into the police or the federal army.

    They say disbanding Amhara's forces would leave the region vulnerable to attacks by neighbouring regions, including Tigray, whose leaders agreed a truce with the federal government in November to end a two-year war that killed tens of thousands.

    Amhara forces fought alongside the federal army in that conflict.

    RELATED STORIES
    Residents attend a rally by Ethiopia's newly elected prime minister Abiy Ahmed during his visit Ambo in the Oromiya region, Ethiopia Apr 11, 2018
    Ethiopia commission accuses Oromiya rebels of killing 50 people
    The killings on Feb 2 mainly targeted internally displaced persons from the Amhara ethnic group in the town of Ano
    File Photo: Protesters are required to wear numbered lanyards around their necks as they protest against a land reclamation and waste transfer station project during one of the first demonstrations to be formally approved since the enactment of a sweeping national security law, in Hong Kong, China, Mar 26, 2023.
    HK police keep tight tabs on first authorised protest in years
    Organisers said up to 50 people took part in the first protest to be authorised by the city's police for several years
    BNP announces nationwide protest rallies for Mar 18
    BNP to rally nationwide on Mar 18
    Party loyalists will rally in all major cities as part of the BNP's simultaneous antigovernment movement, says Mirza Fakhrul
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses ambassadors at the Russian Embassy during his visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jul 27, 2022.
    Washington trying to wreck Russia-Africa summit: Lavrov
    Shunned by most Western countries since its invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago, Moscow has turned its efforts to countries in Asia and Africa

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan