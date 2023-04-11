At least two killed by explosion in Ethiopia's Amhara amid protests

At least two people were killed by an explosion in the capital of Ethiopia's Amhara region, which has been convulsed by days of protests against the integration of local security forces into the national police and army.

Members of Amhara's local military and allied militias said they oppose the government's order to disband and join the federal army or police, sparking days of protests in several towns and cities across the region.

On Monday an explosion killed two people and injured several others in Bahir Dar, according to a police officer. It was not clear what caused the explosion or whether it was linked to the protests.