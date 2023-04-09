Forty-four dead in two attacks in Burkina Faso

Unknown assailants killed 44 people in two attacks in northern Burkina Faso overnight on Thursday, authorities said.

The raids occurred in the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in the Sahel region of the West African country, an area overrun by Islamist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have carried out repeated attacks for years.

It is not clear which group carried out Thursday's attacks. Authorities on Saturday blamed "armed terrorist groups".