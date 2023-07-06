Suspected gas leak kills at least 16 in South African informal settlement

At least 16 people died in an informal settlement near Boksburg east of Johannesburg following a suspected gas leak, the head of the provincial government said on Wednesday after a recount of fatalities.

South Africa's Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi told reporters as he visited the scene that investigations were underway to determine what type of gas was involved.

"Sixteen is the verified number. The team has assured me that they have done a recount," Lesufi said. The previously reported number of deaths was 24.