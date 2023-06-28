    বাংলা

    Burkina Faso's army: 34 killed in ambush in Central-North region

    The African country has been battling Islamist militants active in northern regions, some with links to al Qaeda and the Islamic State, since 2015

    Reuters
    Published : 28 June 2023, 04:52 AM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 04:52 AM

    Unidentified assailants on Monday killed 31 soldiers and three members of the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP) in an ambush on a supply convoy in the Bam province in the country's Central-North region, Burkina Faso's army said.

    Burkina Faso has been battling Islamist militants active in northern regions, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, since 2015.

    The fighting was particularly fierce and resulted in heavy casualties, the army said, adding that around 20 injured were evacuated to health facilities.

    It added that more than 40 assailants were killed.

    RELATED STORIES
    People attend a mass rally denouncing the US in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jun 25, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea holds rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war
    About 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the capital Pyongyang
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 8th enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 19, 2023.
    N Korea says botched satellite launch was 'gravest failure'
    An enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyse the failed military satellite launch
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea's Kim vows to 'hold hands' with Putin
    Kim made the pledge in a message to Putin marking Russia's National Day, defending his decision to invade Ukraine and displaying "full support and solidarity"
    Burkina Faso's military chief General Honore Traore (C) speaks with fellow officers before a news conference announcing his takeover of power, at army headquarters in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, Oct 31, 2014.
    136 killed in Burkina Faso massacre: Residents, survivors
    They said the village was surrounded by heavily armed men in Burkinabe military uniforms, on motorcycles, pick-up trucks and armoured vehicles

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps