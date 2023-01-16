    বাংলা

    Suspected Islamists kill at least 5 people in east Congo church bomb attack

    Authorities say they saw the bodies of children at the scene and suspect a Ugandan military group is behind the attack

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 06:03 AM

    At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi, on the border with Uganda, the military said.

    An army spokesman said the attack during a Sunday service was likely carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

    "Despite the security measures put in place, the first indications show that it is the ADF which is behind this bomb attack," Anthony Mualushay said by phone.

    The ADF could not be reached for comment. It has not claimed responsibility for the bombing.

    "I just came back from the scene, where I saw the bodies of children on the ground," said Kasindi resident Alain Kitsa by phone, describing the atmosphere in the town as tense.

    This would be the first time the ADF targeted Kasindi since the group stepped up attacks in the region in 2014, local territorial administrator, Charles Omeonga said, who said the estimated death toll was at least 10.

    Kasindi is in a province where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against the ADF, which began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s.

    RELATED STORIES
    A fishmonger, prepares fish at Dunga beach on the shores of Lake Victoria in Kisumu, Kenya March 18, 2020. REUTERS/James Keyi
    More climate-hit Kenyans count on fish farming
    A Kenya county is helping farmers build fish ponds in a bid to even out water availability and diversify incomes
    Catholic priest burned to death, another shot in north Nigeria
    Catholic priest burned to death in Nigeria
    Gunmen have previously targeted priests in the largely Muslim north
    Riot police officers keep watch outside the Tredgold Building Magistrate court in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, August 19, 2019.
    Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition activists
    The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural Zimbabwe
    Demonstrators attend a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, on the anniversary of the 2011 uprising, in Tunis, Tunisia Jan 14, 2023.
    Thousands of Tunisians rally against president
    They demonstrate against President Saied's seizure of near total power in central Tunis on the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher