Suspected Islamists kill at least 5 people in east Congo church bomb attack

At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi, on the border with Uganda, the military said.

An army spokesman said the attack during a Sunday service was likely carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

"Despite the security measures put in place, the first indications show that it is the ADF which is behind this bomb attack," Anthony Mualushay said by phone.

The ADF could not be reached for comment. It has not claimed responsibility for the bombing.