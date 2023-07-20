Several reported shot as Kenya protesters, police clash in tax hikes unrest

Several people were shot in Kenya, some possibly fatally, as security forces clashed with demonstrators across the country protesting high costs of living and tax hikes, a hospital official and local media said on Wednesday.

Demonstrators hurled rocks at police and burned tyres in the streets, while the security forces fired volleys of tear gas, witnesses said. It was the third round of anti-government demonstrations the opposition called this month.

Police arrested at least 300 people countrywide, including nine senior opposition figures, according to the interior ministry and an opposition lawyer.

Schools were closed in the capital Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and Kisumu, the country's third-largest city. Nairobi's city centre was largely deserted with many businesses shut, while police erected checkpoints on roads leading to State House, President William Ruto's official residence.