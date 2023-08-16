Libyan factions pause Tripoli battle with 27 dead

Two powerful armed factions battled in Libya's capital on Tuesday in the city's worst violence this year, but the deadly clashes calmed after one side released a commander whose detention had triggered the fighting.

A Tripoli health agency said 27 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the violence, without saying if the figure included both combatants and civilians.

The Special Deterrence Force and the 444 Brigade are two of the strongest military forces in Tripoli and their fighting from late on Monday rocked districts across the capital.

Dark smoke hung over parts of the city for much of Tuesday and the sound of heavy weapons rattled through the streets as fighting erupted in different suburbs.

Both factions had backed the interim Government of National Unity (GNU) during brief battles last year and their sudden bout of fighting shattered months of relative calm in Tripoli, underscoring the risks in a conflict that remains unresolved.