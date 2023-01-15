Zimbabwe police arrest 25 opposition members ahead of presidential election

Zimbabwean police on Saturday fired teargas at an opposition party gathering in Harare and arrested 25 of its members, including two members of parliament, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said.

The arrests come after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural Zimbabwe, raising fears of repression ahead of the presidential election this year. The date has not yet been announced.

Police confirmed the arrests of members of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Zimbabwe's main opposition political party, and said a detailed statement would be released following investigations.

"It was an unsanctioned gathering according to the local authorities who is the officer commanding Budiriro. I am receiving numerous reports that people were beaten, we will release a full statement in due course," police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.