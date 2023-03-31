Some crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack

The Reformer subsequently went missing, but was later located by the French navy off Sao Tome and Principe, shipping company Monjasa's owner said.

"Our thoughts are with the crew members still missing and their families during this stressful period. Monjasa will continue working closely with the local authorities to support our seafarers safe return to their families," the company said.

The rescued crew members are all in good health and are receiving proper attention in a secure environment, it added.

There was no damage reported to the ship or its cargo, Monjasa said.