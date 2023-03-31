    বাংলা

    Some crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack

    Pirates have abandoned a Danish-owned ship that was hijacked in the Gulf of Guinea last week, the vessel's owner says

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2023, 07:44 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 07:44 AM

    Pirates have abandoned a Danish-owned ship that was hijacked in the Gulf of Guinea last week, and have taken some crew members with them, while others have been brought to safety, the vessel's owner said on Friday.

    The Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker Monjasa Reformer was boarded by five armed people 140 miles west of the Republic of Congo's Port Pointe-Noire with 16 crew member, its owner said at the time.

    The Reformer subsequently went missing, but was later located by the French navy off Sao Tome and Principe, shipping company Monjasa's owner said.

    "Our thoughts are with the crew members still missing and their families during this stressful period. Monjasa will continue working closely with the local authorities to support our seafarers safe return to their families," the company said.

    The rescued crew members are all in good health and are receiving proper attention in a secure environment, it added.

    There was no damage reported to the ship or its cargo, Monjasa said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Jan 19, 2020 Liverpool owner John W. Henry before the match.
    No plans to sell Liverpool: owner Henry
    The Merseyside football club's owners had said in November they were exploring a sale
    Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Canada's Ethical Capital
    Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Canada's Ethical Capital
    MindGeek has been a centrepiece in the adult entertainment industry since the advent of video streaming, but concerns over the company's business model triggered the departure of its top management la ...
    Café Queen owners among three arrested over deadly explosion
    Café Queen owners among three held over deadly blast
    Police vow to bring relevant stakeholders to account after a deadly explosion in the building killed 21 people
    United Hospital accused of 'negligence' in complaint over Gulf Air pilot's death
    United Hospital faces negligence claim over Gulf Air pilot's death
    A Dhaka court orders the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate the complaint filed by the pilot's sister

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan