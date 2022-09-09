    বাংলা

    Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built, says PM Truss

    Truss says the queen had been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Sept 2022, 07:18 PM
    Updated : 8 Sept 2022, 07:18 PM

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss hailed Queen Elizabeth on Thursday as the "very spirit of Great Britain" and the rock on which modern Britain was built after the monarch died peacefully at her home in Scotland.

    Speaking outside her Downing Street office and residence, Truss said the queen had been "a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons".

    "Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her," she said.

    "We usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as her Majesty would have wished by saying the words God save the King," she said outside her Downing Street office.

    RELATED STORIES
    Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain
    Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain
    Queen Elizabeth II, who was also world's longest-serving head of state, came to the throne aged just 25
    The scandals of Queen Elizabeth's reign
    The scandals of Queen Elizabeth's reign
    Here are some of the most prominent crises to hit the royal family during her 70 years on the throne
    Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India
    Indian, Chinese troops disengaging from Himalayan area: India
    The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend
    US approves $675 million more in weapons for Ukraine as defence leaders meet
    US approves $675m more in weapons for Ukraine
    Washington has already provided more than $10 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government since Russian invasion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher