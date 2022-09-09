Queen Elizabeth was the rock on which modern Britain was built, says PM Truss

Queen Elizabeth II, who was also world's longest-serving head of state, came to the throne aged just 25
British Prime Minister Liz Truss hailed Queen Elizabeth on Thursday as the "very spirit of Great Britain" and the rock on which modern Britain was built after the monarch died peacefully at her home in Scotland.
Speaking outside her Downing Street office and residence, Truss said the queen had been "a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons".
"Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her," she said.
"We usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as her Majesty would have wished by saying the words God save the King," she said outside her Downing Street office.