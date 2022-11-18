    বাংলা

    Finnish daily cancels trip to Qatar World Cup over workers' rights

    The country’s largest daily cancels its journalists' assignment after finding out they would be accommodated in apartments from which migrant workers had been evicted

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Nov 2022, 02:54 PM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2022, 02:54 PM

    Finland's largest daily Helsingin Sanomat has cancelled its journalists' assignment to Qatar to cover the soccer World Cup after finding out they would be accommodated in apartments from which migrant workers had been evicted, the paper's editor said on Friday.

    Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to be picked by FIFA to host the World Cup but it has come under intense pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

    The Finnish paper's head of sports Erkki Kylmanen told Reuters restrictions imposed on journalists in advance by the Qatari authorities had led the paper to mull over for several months whether or not to travel on-site to Qatar, but eventually, he decided to cancel the trip just a few weeks ago.

    "The accommodation booked for us by the organisers was precisely in the area where people got evicted according to a report by Reuters among others," Kylmanen said.

    Kylmanen referred to Al Sadd and Al Mansoura districts in the centre of the Qatari capital Doha where authorities emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of Asian and African workers some weeks ago to free up rooms for visiting soccer fans.

    "It is quite an unsound situation if we go there to write critical stories but go to bed in a place where people have been evicted from our way," he said.

    Kylmanen, who was supposed to travel to Doha himself, said he felt the risk of being part of Qatar's "sportswash" to polish its country image grew too great and too uncontrollable.

    He said Helsingin Sanomat would report on the World Cup and the events in Qatar remotely from Finland.

    "These are the kind of games that should never be organised again," he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Malaysia Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Noorainee Abdul Rahman cast vote during the general election at Muar, in Johor, Malaysia November 19, 2022.
    Malaysia's Muhyiddin leads in general election
    Veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad was dealt his first election defeat in 53 years
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his welcome, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 19, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
    Sunak pledges support on Kyiv visit
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posts a video of the two meeting in Kyiv and he welcomes the continued support from London
    Firefighters work to put out a fire at energy infrastructure facilities, damaged by Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv region, Ukraine November 15, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via
    Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defences: Pentagon official
    Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defences, Pentagon official says
    A Ukrainian boy rides on a scooter, in a residential neighbourhood damaged by Russian shelling, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, in Irpin, Ukraine, May 14, 2022. REUTERS
    At least 437 children killed in war: Ukraine 
    The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor's office said

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher