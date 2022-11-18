Finnish daily cancels trip to Qatar World Cup over workers' rights

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to be picked by FIFA to host the World Cup but it has come under intense pressure for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws.

The Finnish paper's head of sports Erkki Kylmanen told Reuters restrictions imposed on journalists in advance by the Qatari authorities had led the paper to mull over for several months whether or not to travel on-site to Qatar, but eventually, he decided to cancel the trip just a few weeks ago.

"The accommodation booked for us by the organisers was precisely in the area where people got evicted according to a report by Reuters among others," Kylmanen said.