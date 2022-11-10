Britain has frozen 18 billion pounds worth of Russian assets

The British government said on Thursday it had frozen assets worth more than 18 billion pounds ($20.5 billion) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and businesses sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has overtaken Libya and Iran to become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), part of the finance ministry, said in its annual report.

The frozen Russian assets were 6 billion pounds more than the amount reported across all other British sanctions regimes.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and businessman Mikhail Fridman are among those sanctioned this year, along with President Vladimir Putin, his family and military commanders.

The frozen assets are a combination of shareholdings in companies and cash held in bank accounts. It does not include physical assets such as real estate, yachts or assets held in Crown Dependencies such as Guernsey and Jersey.