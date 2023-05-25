Tasered 95-year-old woman dies in Australia: police

A 95-year-old woman who was allegedly tasered by a police officer in her Australian care home, died in hospital on Wednesday, the New South Wales police force said.

Clare Nowland, who had dementia, was tasered after staff found her holding a knife outside her room in the centre in Cooma in southeastern Australia on Wednesday last week, police said at the time.

The force launched an investigation and on Wednesday said a senior constable would appear in court next week to face charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.