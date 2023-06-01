Senegal presidential aspirant Sonko sentenced to prison

A court in Senegal on Thursday acquitted leading opposition politician Ousmane Sonko of rape and making death threats but sentenced him to two years in jail for corrupting youth, jeopardising his chances of running for president next year.

Sonko, 48, was accused of raping a woman who worked in a massage parlour in 2021 and making death threats against her. He denies wrongdoing and boycotted court proceedings.

"With this sentence Sonko cannot be a candidate," said one of his lawyers, Bamba Cisse. Senegal's electoral code prevents individuals convicted of a crime from seeking political office.

The case has triggered violent streetprotestsin the West African country with Sonko's supporters denouncing the charges against him as politically motivated, which the government and the justice system deny.