    বাংলা

    Hong Kong's population edges up to 7.5 m, second year of post COVID growth

    Hong Kong's population rise comes after China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023, due to a record low birth rate and a wave of COVID-19 deaths

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2024, 06:17 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2024, 06:17 AM

    Hong Kong's population rose 0.4 percent to 7.50 million in 2023, boosted by a net inflow of returning residents and people on residential schemes, the government said, as the financial hub marked its second year of population growth since the pandemic.

    The increase of 30,500 people from 7.47 million in 2022 comes as the Chinese special administrative region is trying to bolster its economy and international appeal after three years of strict COVID rules.

    Anti-government protests in 2019, followed by Beijing’s swift imposition of a sweeping national security law in 2020 have also taken a toll on its reputation and economy.

    The government said the population increase was the second year since "normalcy resumed" in the former British colony.

    "Many Hong Kong residents who stayed abroad during the epidemic have returned to Hong Kong throughout 2023. In the second half of 2023, there was still considerable inflow of Hong Kong Permanent Residents."

    The government said also attributable was the "successive admission of mainland and overseas persons through various schemes into Hong Kong."

    There was a net inflow of 51,700 Hong Kong residents recorded during the period, it said, with 79 percent holding a 'One-way permit' a document issued by mainland China to allow them to reside in the city.

    Over the same period, a natural decrease of 21,200 was recorded, with 33,200 births and 54,400 deaths.

    Hong Kong's population rise comes after China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023, due to a record low birth rate and a wave of COVID-19 deaths.

    RELATED STORIES
    Feb 7, 2024; Tokyo, Japan; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles against Vissel Kobe midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (7) during the second half of a preseason friendly at Japan National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Naoki Nishimura-USA TODAY Sports
    Beijing cancels Argentina friendly
    Beijing's announcement comes a day after Hangzhou's sports authorities also cancelled a friendly between Argentina and Nigeria
    Dong Tao chickens, also known as "Dragon Chicken," are seen at Dong Tao village, in Hung Yen province, Vietnam, January 31, 2024. REUTERS
    Vietnam's rare 'dragon chickens' all the rage for Lunar New Year
    Known for their strangely large feet, Dong Tao chicken has for generations been a delicacy in Vietnam
    Inter Miami training - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong, China - February 3, 2024. Inter Miami's Lionel Messi plays football with children during training. REUTERS/Lam Yik
    Love and heartbreak as Messi's Inter Miami hit Hong Kong
    Messi was on the bench along with former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, but neither were brought on
    Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee attends a press conference regarding the legislation of Article 23 national security laws, in Hong Kong, China January 30, 2024.
    HK leaders start legislative push to tighten national security laws
    Some business people, diplomats and academics are watching developments, saying the prospect of new laws targeting espionage, state secrets and foreign influence could have a deep impact on the global ...

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps