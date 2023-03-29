    বাংলা

    Germany to send additional 12 billion euros in military support to Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russian invasion, the German government has made available more than 14.2 billion euros in support for Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2023, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 03:21 PM

    The German government has agreed to send an additional 12 billion euros ($13.01 billion) worth of military support to Ukraine.

    The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag gave the green light on Wednesday for the unbudgeted expenditure, which was requested by the defence ministry and the foreign office.

    The additional funding includes 3.2 billion euros to be disbursed in 2023 and credit lines for the period between 2024 and 2032 amounting to some 8.8 billion euros.

    "With the money, Ukraine can directly buy armaments with the support of the German government," three politicians representing the coalition government on the committee said in a statement.

    "It is important to support Ukraine as long as necessary," they said.

    Since the start of the Russian invasion, the German government has made available more than 14.2 billion euros in support for Ukraine, according to the foreign office.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the Leopard 2 tanks during live fire training and exercise for Ukrainian soldiers by German army Bundeswehr at the northern German shooting and training range of Bergen, Germany, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Mar 14, 2023.
    German Leopard 2 tanks have reached Ukraine
    Besides the 18 tanks, 40 German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and two armoured recovery vehicles also reached Ukraine
    Belgium beat Germany 3-2 to pile pressure on Euro 2024 hosts
    Belgium beat Germany to pile pressure on Euro 2024 hosts
    Belgium ear their first win over the Germans since 1954
    Ukrainian soldiers stand around toy tanks while being trained on Leopard 2 tanks by German army Bundeswehr at the northern German shooting and training range of Bergen, Germany, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Mar 13, 2023.
    Returning to frontline, Ukrainian Leopard crews see their 'cat' as game-changer
    Kyiv's forces are holding the frontline against more than 300,000 Russian combatants in the most dangerous war phase for nearly a year
    A view of a Leopard 2 tank at the German army Bundeswehr base in Munster, Germany, February 20, 2023.
    Leopard tanks like a Mercedes: Ukrainian soldier
    Germany last month agreed to supply the tanks, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat Russia's invasion

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley