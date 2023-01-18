UN deputy secretary-general in Kabul for talks on women's education, work

Amina Mohammed was in Kabul as part of a series of meetings that had included stops in Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with diplomats, Afghan diaspora and the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC).

"Clear consensus was evident on the issue of women and girls' rights to work and have access to education," said a statement from the United Nations, referring to meetings in the lead-up to the Kabul visit.

In Kabul, she met acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a foreign affairs ministry spokesperson.