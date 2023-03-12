    বাংলা

    Bangladesh panel says fire at Rohingya camps 'planned sabotage’

    Nearly 2,800 shelters and more than 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres were destroyed in a fire on March 5

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2023, 03:13 PM
    Updated : 12 March 2023, 03:13 PM

    A fire that left thousands of Rohingya Muslims homeless in Bangladesh camps was a "planned act of sabotage", a panel investigating the blaze said on Sunday.

    Nearly 2,800 shelters and more than 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres were destroyed in the fire on March 5, leaving more than 12,000 people without shelter, officials said.

    More than 1 million Rohingya refugees live in tens of thousands of huts made of bamboo and thin plastic sheeting in camps in the border district of Cox's Bazar, most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

    “The fire was a planned act of sabotage,” senior district government official Abu Sufian, head of the seven-member probe committee, told Reuters by phone from Cox's Bazar.

    He said the blaze broke out in several places at the same time, proving it was a planned act, adding it was a deliberate attempt to establish supremacy inside the camps by militant groups. He didn't name the groups.

    “We recommended further investigation by the law-enforcing agency to identify the groups behind the incident,” he said, adding that the report was based on input from 150 eye witnesses.

    The panel also recommended the formation of a separate fire service unit for the Rohingya camps. Each block of Rohingya camps needs to be widened to accommodate fire service vehicles and the construction of water cisterns, and the camps should use less flammable materials in shelters, among other recommendations.

    Fires often break out in the crowded camp with its makeshift structures. A massive blaze in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed more than 10,000 homes.

    Surging crime, difficult living conditions and bleak prospects for returning to Myanmar are driving more Rohingya refugees to leave Bangladesh by boat for countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, putting their lives at risk. UN data shows 348 Rohingya are thought to have died at sea last year.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Rohingya refugee family stands near their shelter that has been destroyed after a fire broke out in the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Mar 5, 2023. REUTERS
    Thousands of Rohingya refugees homeless after fire: UN
    A fire swept through a Cox's Bazar refugee camp on Sunday, damaging more than 2,000 shelters and over 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres
    Rohingya suspect ARSA behind devastating fire at Cox’s Bazar Ukhiya camp
    Rohingya suspect ARSA behind fire at Ukhiya camp
    Some unidentified people set fire to Block-C of the refugee camp and fled, a Rohingya woman said
    Fire destroys over 2,000 shanties at Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp
    Fire destroys 2,000 shanties at Rohingya camp
    Police detain a young Rohingya man as they investigate if it was an act of sabotage
    Fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp 'under control'
    Fire at Rohingya camp 'under control'
    The fire started at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp at 2:30 pm. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher