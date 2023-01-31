    বাংলা

    US court dismisses bankruptcy petition by J&J's talc unit

    J&J, which maintains its talc products are safe, created and spun off LTL and assigned its talc liabilities to the unit and placed it in bankruptcy in 2021

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 06:15 PM

    Johnson & Johnson's strategy to use bankruptcy to resolve multibillion-dollar litigation over claims its talc products cause cancer was rejected by a federal appeals court on Monday, which dismissed a bankruptcy petition by its talc subsidiary.

    The ruling by the US 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia removed from bankruptcy the company's LTL Management unit, which was facing more than 38,000 legal claims tied to products such as its Johnson's baby powder.

    J&J, which maintains its talc products are safe, created and spun off LTL and assigned its talc liabilities to the unit and placed it in bankruptcy in 2021.

    J&J shares were down 2.7 percent in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

    J&J had argued that bankruptcy provided a way to resolve tens of thousands of legal claims more efficiently and fairly than taking the cases to trial individually. The company pledged a funding "backstop" to ensure LTL could pay talc claimants.

    The appeals court said it dismissed the LTL Chapter 11 petition because the unit was created solely to access the bankruptcy system, not because it was financially distressed.

    "Applied here, while LTL faces substantial future talc liability, its funding backstop plainly mitigates any financial distress foreseen on its petition date," said the 56-page opinion by the three-judge panel.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who is also first deputy prime minister, speaks to Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine August 23, 2022.
    Ukrainians to get millions of LED light bulbs
    Energy savings are vital to help Ukrainians get through the first winter since Russia invaded their country
    Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022.
    Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction
    About 700 Russian banks and 106 non-Russian banks from 13 different countries will be connected to this system, Iran said
    Riot police officers secure the entrance of the Consulate General of Sweden during a demonstration, after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line and who also has Swedish citizenship burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan 21, 2023.
    US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
    Earlier, several embassies in Ankara issued security alerts after the Muslim holy book, the Quran, was burned in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark
    A child holds the national flags of Russia and China prior to a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Jun 25, 2016.
    Russia seeks 'new level' of China ties
    The deepening 'no limits' partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia is being watched by the West with some anxiety

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher