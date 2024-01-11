Harvard sued by Jewish students over antisemitism on campus

Harvard University has been sued by Jewish students who accused it of allowing its campus to become a "bastion" of rampant antisemitism.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday night, students accused Harvard of "selectively" enforcing its anti-discrimination policies to avoid protecting Jewish students from harassment, ignoring their pleas for protection, and hiring professors who support anti-Jewish violence and spread antisemitic propaganda.

"Based on its track record, it is inconceivable that Harvard would allow any group other than Jews to be targeted for similar abuse or that it would permit, without response, students and professors to call for the annihilation of any country other than Israel," the complaint said.

The complaint accused the prestigious 388-year-old university of violating a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination.