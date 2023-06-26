    বাংলা

    Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

    Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at Obama and said the US had bombed Muslim-majority countries, including Syria and Yemen, during his presidency

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 07:02 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 07:02 AM

    India's finance minister has derided comments by former US President Barack Obama that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government should protect the rights of minority Muslims, accusing Obama of being hypocritical.

    During Modi's state visit to the United States last week, Obama told CNN that the issue of the "protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India" would be worth raising in Modi's meeting with US President Joe Biden.

    Obama said that without such protection there was "a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart".

    Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was shocked that Obama has made such remarks when Modi was visiting the United States aiming to deepen relations.

    "He was commenting on Indian Muslims ... having bombed Muslim-majority countries from Syria to Yemen ... during his presidency," Sitharaman told a press conference on Sunday.

    "Why would anyone listen to any allegations from such people?"

    The US State Department has raised concerns over treatment of Muslims other religious minorities in India under Modi's Hindu-nationalist party. The Indian government says it treats all citizens equally.

    Biden said he discussed human rights and other democratic values with Modi during their talks in the White House.

    Modi, at a press conference with Biden last week, denied any discrimination against minorities under his government.

    RELATED STORIES
    President of the US Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit opening session in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022.
    Biden will not 'lecture' Modi on human rights: White House
    Biden is expected to bring up US concerns about democratic backsliding in India, but he will not "lecture Modi on the subject"
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
    Criticism of India's stance on Russia not widespread in US: Modi
    Modi also said that India's ties with China could only progress if there was peace on the border between the two Asian giants
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment: Banga
    World Banks' new president said efforts are now underway to revamp its business model, which could potentially free up "tens of billions" of dollars
    India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at a closing for High Level Seminar, Strengthening Global Collaboration for Tackling Food and Insecurity, during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Jul 15, 2022.
    India working to rein in inflation: finance minister
    The South Asian country's annual retail inflation for March rose at the slowest pace in nearly 15 months

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps