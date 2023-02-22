Not an era for war, India says, as G20 finance meet starts

India reiterated its stance on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying it was time for dialogue and diplomacy, as finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) started a meeting near the southern city of Bengaluru.

"Today's era is not for war. Democracy, dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," Anurag Thakur, India's information minister, told a news conference after welcoming delegates to the meeting which ends on Saturday. Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from G20 nations will join the meeting on Friday.

The meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat is the first major event of India's G20 presidency and the war in Ukraine is likely to feature prominently during the proceedings. The first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbour falls on Friday.

India has kept a neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and increasing its purchases of Russian oil over the past year.