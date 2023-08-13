US-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure

A US-led naval coalition in the Gulf has warned ships in the region to stay away from Iranian waters to avoid possible seizure, the US Navy said.

The warning shows tensions remain high in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tankers in late April and early May, while Washington and Tehran finalise a deal to free five US citizens detained in Iran and the US allows $6 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea to be unfrozen.

"The International Maritime Security Construct is notifying regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimise the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions, which we seek to de-escalate," Commander Timothy Hawkins, spokesman for the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet, said late on Saturday.