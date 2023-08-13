    বাংলা

    US-led naval group warns ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure

    The warning shows tensions remain high in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tankers in late April and early May

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2023, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 06:51 AM

    A US-led naval coalition in the Gulf has warned ships in the region to stay away from Iranian waters to avoid possible seizure, the US Navy said.

    The warning shows tensions remain high in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tankers in late April and early May, while Washington and Tehran finalise a deal to free five US citizens detained in Iran and the US allows $6 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea to be unfrozen.

    "The International Maritime Security Construct is notifying regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimise the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions, which we seek to de-escalate," Commander Timothy Hawkins, spokesman for the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet, said late on Saturday.

    "Vessels are being advised to transit as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible."

    About a fifth of the world's crude oil and oil products pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between Iran and Oman at the mouth of the Gulf.

    The deal to release US citizens from Iranian prison and allow them to return to the US would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear programme to Tehran's support for regional Shia militias.

    The United States would release some Iranians from US prisons as part of the deal, Iran's mission to the United Nations has said.

