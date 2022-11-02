    বাংলা

    UN human rights chief fears pushback on gender issues, cites Iran clampdown

    Iranian leaders have blamed the crisis on incitement by arch-enemy the United States and other Western powers

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 02:08 PM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 02:08 PM

    The new UN human rights chief said on Wednesday there was a worrying pushback against progress in easing rights abuses, above all on gender issues, pointing to Iran's violent clampdown on unrest touched off by a woman's death in police custody.

    In his first media briefing since taking office, Volker Turk said rights had become a "battlefield" that threatened to paralyse progress and prevent people from airing legitimate grievances.

    Turk, whose predecessor Michelle Bachelet drew criticism in some quarters for appearing soft on some governments when they were backsliding on human rights, also promised to speak out "when we feel our voice can make a difference".

    He takes charge of the UN human rights office at a time of turbulence in Europe over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as some of the most widespread unrest in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    The protests ignited by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini on Sept 16 after her arrest for inappropriate attire have shaken Iran's clerical establishment with people from all walks of life demanding wholesale political change.

    Iranian leaders have blamed the crisis on incitement by arch-enemy the United States and other Western powers, a narrative few Iranians believe, and a riot police crackdown on protesters has turned increasingly deadly.

    Turk pointed to what he called a pushback on human rights, especially with respect to gender issues, and highlighted to a "strongman mentality" and autocratic tendencies in a number of countries.

    "The repression and the silencing of dissent is obviously, very particularly worrying," he said.

    "And it has also the impact in particular on women and the rise in misogyny and misogynist attitudes which I really hope we can overcome. I mean we shouldn't even have to deal with that in the 21st century."

    He said the world needed unity and multilateralism to deal with challenges but instead was retreating into "groupthink".

    "And unfortunately, human rights is thrown into the vortex of these dynamics and has become a battlefield which we cannot afford and human beings cannot afford," he said.

    "So, I'm worried about the deepening of a politicisation that is not constructive. I'm worried about a polarisation and a polarisation that could even lead to paralysis."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cargo ship Rubymar, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey November 2, 2022.
    Ukraine grain export deal back on
    Russia reverses a move that world leaders said threatened to exacerbate global hunger
    Venezuelan migrants, some expelled from the U.S. to Mexico under Title 42 and others who have not crossed yet, protest new immigration policies on the banks of the Rio Bravo river, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 19, 2022.
    Migrants gamble with lives as US-Mexico border heats up
    Some academics and humanitarian groups are warning that rising temperatures could lead to more deaths on the perilous route
    Russian hackers account for most 2021 ransomware schemes, US says
    Russian hackers account for most 2021 ransomware schemes: US
    Out of 793 ransomware incidents reported to the US financial crime agency in the second half of 2021, 75% 'had a nexus to Russia, its proxies, or persons acting on its behalf'
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of a suspension bridge collapse in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
    Modi seeks detailed inquiry as India bridge toll hits 135
    The colonial-era suspension foot bridge in Morbi was packed with sightseers when it gave way, sending people plunging into the water

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher