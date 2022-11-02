UN human rights chief fears pushback on gender issues, cites Iran clampdown

The new UN human rights chief said on Wednesday there was a worrying pushback against progress in easing rights abuses, above all on gender issues, pointing to Iran's violent clampdown on unrest touched off by a woman's death in police custody.

In his first media briefing since taking office, Volker Turk said rights had become a "battlefield" that threatened to paralyse progress and prevent people from airing legitimate grievances.

Turk, whose predecessor Michelle Bachelet drew criticism in some quarters for appearing soft on some governments when they were backsliding on human rights, also promised to speak out "when we feel our voice can make a difference".