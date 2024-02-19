Pakistan's Imran Khan-backed candidates to join Sunni party: interim party chief

Independent candidates backed by Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister that won seats in inconclusive elections over 10 days ago will join the minority Sunni Ittehad Council Political Party to form a government, the party's interim chief said on Monday.

The interim chief, Barrister Gohar Khan, said at a news briefing the decision to join the minority party was so that former PM Imran Khan's party, the Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was barred from contesting the election, could access reserved seats in the national assembly.