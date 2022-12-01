    বাংলা

    Third suspected letter-bomb found at Spanish air force base

    Two letter-bombs were found on Wednesday addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a weapons manufacturer in northeastern Spain

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 09:33 AM

    Spanish security forces found a third suspected explosive device hidden in an envelope mailed to a European Union satellite centre located at an air force base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

    After scanning the envelope by X-ray, air force security officers determined it contained "a mechanism", the ministry statement said. Police were still analysing the parcel on Thursday morning.

    The satellite centre supports the EU's common foreign and security policy by gathering information from space intelligence devices, according to its website. EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell described such systems as "the eyes of Europe" in September.

    Two letter-bombs were found on Wednesday addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a weapons manufacturer, Instalaza in Zaragoza, in northeastern Spain, police said.

    Instalaza manufactures the C90 rocket launcher that Spain has supplied to Ukraine.

    The first letter-bomb exploded, causing minor injuries to a Ukrainian embassy official.

    After the first incident, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all of Kyiv's embassies abroad to "urgently" strengthen security and urged Spain to investigate the attack, a Ukrainian ministry spokesperson said.

    Ambassador Serhii Pohoreltsev told the Ukrainian news site European Pravda that the suspicious package addressed to him was handed to the embassy's commandant, a Ukrainian staff member.

    "The package contained a box, which raised the commandant's suspicions and he decided to take it outside – with no one in the vicinity – and open it," Pohoreltsev was quoted as saying.

    "After opening the box and hearing a click that followed, he tossed it and then heard the explosion...Despite not holding the box at the time of the explosion, the commandant hurt his hands and received a concussion."

    Spain's High Court has opened a probe into the attack as a possible case of terrorism.

    RELATED STORIES
    The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 1, 2022.
    UN seeks record $51.5bn aid 'lifeline' next year
    An extra 65 million people will need help next year, bringing the total to 339 million in 68 countries
    The oil tanker Minerva Virgo, docked at the oil terminal, is seen after leaving a Russian port around the time that nation invaded Ukraine in late February. New Jersey, US, March 22, 2022.
    US urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price
    Some countries including Poland, Lithuania and Estonia have pushed for a far lower $30-a-barrel price limit, arguing this is closer to Russia's cost of production
    Ukrainian servicemen fire with a Bureviy multiple launch rocket system at a position in Donetsk region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine Nov 29, 2022.
    Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east
    NATO foreign ministers in a meeting also pledged to help Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina as they face pressure from Russia
    Islamic State says its leader killed, names successor: audio message
    Islamic State says its leader killed
    The group has selected Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi to replace slain leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher