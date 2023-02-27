    বাংলা

    Russia's Medvedev says arms supplies to Kyiv threaten global nuclear catastrophe

    Dmitry Medvedev's apocalyptic rhetoric has been seen as an attempt to deter the US-led NATO military alliance

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 08:57 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 08:57 AM

    Russia's former president and an ally of President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Monday that the continued arms supply to Kyiv risks a global nuclear catastrophe, reiterating his threat of nuclear war over Ukraine.

    Dmitry Medvedev's apocalyptic rhetoric has been seen as an attempt to deter the US-led NATO military alliance and Kyiv's Western allies from getting even more involved in the year-old war that has dealt Moscow setbacks on the battlefield.

    The latest comments by Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council, follow Putin's nuclear warning last week and his Sunday remarks casting Moscow's confrontation with the West as an existential battle for the survival of Russia and the Russian people.

    "Of course, the pumping in of weapons can continue .... and prevent any possibility of reviving negotiations," Medvedev said in remarks published in the daily Izvestia.

    "Our enemies are doing just that, not wanting to understand that their goals will certainly lead to a total fiasco. Loss for everyone. A collapse. Apocalypse. Where you forget for centuries about your former life, until the rubble ceases to emit radiation."

    RELATED STORIES
    Hungarian dentist Ivan Solymosi checks British patient Bob Martin's implants at the Kreativ Dental Clinic in Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2023.
    Medical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending
    For years, travelling abroad to clinics in countries like Hungary and Turkey has been an option for British and North American patients
    Mariia reacts near the grave of her son Vasyl Kurbet, Ukrainian service member killed in a fight against Russian troops, on a day of the first anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a cemetery in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 24, 2023.
    US warns China against providing lethal aid for Russia's war
    Western fears of China helping to arm Russia come as Moscow's forces struggle to make gains around key objectives in eastern Ukraine
    Rescuers recover a body after a suspected migrant boat is wrecked and bodies believed to be of refugees were found in Cutro, the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region, Italy, February 26, 2023. REUTERS 
    Migrant arrivals in Italy on the rise, despite high danger
    The vast majority set sail from North Africa but some leave from Turkey. Successive Italian governments have tried to curb the numbers
    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits an exposition of projects ahead of a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, Dec 22, 2022.
    Russia's nuclear arsenal: how big and who controls it?
    Russia controls around 5,977 nuclear warheads as of 2022, compared to 5,428 controlled by the US, according to the Federation of American Scientists

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher