India, China propose 'multiple pathways' on cutting use of fossil fuels

Climate ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations agreed last month "to accelerate the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest".

Officials said it was the first time India used the phrase 'multiple pathways' in global climate negotiations against repeated demands by Western nations to end coal usage.

A second official said the phrase is in conformity with the 2015 Paris Agreement on combating climate change that favours "common but differentiated responsibilities, under different national circumstances". He said rich countries overlook this while asking for the exit from coal.

"A dominant view was seen emerging on every country to have individual pathways to achieve their national commitments and endowments," a third official who attended the meeting said.

Faced with calls to phase down the use of coal at the last climate change deliberations in Egypt in November 2022, India said all fossil fuels should be phased out including natural gas. At the G20 meeting last month, India kept the focus on fossil fuels, rather than singling out coal, the third official said.

India and China, the world's two most populous countries, have often taken common positions at international climate change negotiations, despite long-standing border disputes.

In March, the European Union agreed to promote a global fossil fuel phase out ahead of the COP28 summit in Dubai in November.

Delhi will host a summit of G20 leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in September. Officials are meeting in the run-up to that meeting to finalise the group's position on global issues including climate change.

The G20 includes the G7 countries as well as Russia, China, India, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, among other nations.