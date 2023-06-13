    বাংলা

    Migrant deaths on Middle East, North Africa routes highest since 2017: IOM

    Nearly 3,800 people died on migration routes within and from the Middle East and North Africa last year

    Reuters
    Published : 13 June 2023, 04:26 PM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 04:26 PM

    Nearly 3,800 people died on migration routes within and from the Middle East and North Africa last year, the highest number recorded there since 2017, according to data published on Tuesday by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

    The United Nations migration agency's Missing Migrants Project (MMP) recorded 3,789 deaths in 2022 along sea and land routes in the region, including crossings of the Sahara Desert and Mediterranean Sea.

    It said the recorded death toll - which was 11% higher than that recorded in 2021 and the highest since 4,255 documented six years ago - was likely much higher in reality due to scarce official data and limited access to migration routes for civil society and international organisations.

    "This alarming death toll on migration routes within and from the MENA region demands immediate attention and concerted efforts to enhance the safety and protection of migrants," said Othman Belbeisi, IOM Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

    IOM said the highest number of deaths on land routes in the region last year was recorded in war-torn Yemen, where the agency said that targeted violence against migrants had increased.

    On sea routes from the region to Europe, IOM recorded an increase in deadly incidents on boats travelling to Greece and Italy from Lebanon.

    "As many as 84% of those who perished along sea routes remain unidentified, leaving desperate families in search of answers," the IOM report said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino visits an information booth at the border checkpoint where people are crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
    Amy Pope to head UN migration agency
    The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Pope would become the first woman to lead the organisation when she begins her five-year term on Oct. 1
    File Photo: Turkish Lira banknotes are seen in this Oct 10, 2017 picture illustration. Reuters
    Turkey's market rout deepens after Erdogan's strong election showing
    The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose further after Erdogan defied expectations in Sunday's presidential race
    The International Monetary Fund's logo is seen outside the global lender's headquarters in Washington, US, April 20, 2018.
    IMF forecasts slower Middle East, N Africa growth
    Low income countries in the region will lag, with growth forecast at 1.3% this year as high commodity prices, macroeconomic instability and country-specific fragilities weigh
    Another 51 Bangladeshi evacuees return home from Sudan
    51 Bangladeshis return home from Sudan
    One more group of 54 stranded Bangladeshis is expected to return home from Sudan in the evening, the International Organization for Migration says

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps