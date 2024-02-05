China court gives Australian writer Yang Hengjun suspended death sentence

A Beijing court on Monday handed Australian writer Yang Hengjun a suspended death sentence on espionage charges, threatening a recent rebound in bilateral ties that followed several years of strained relations between Beijing and Canberra.

The sentence, handed down five years after Yang was detained in China and three years after his closed-door trial on espionage charges, shocked his family and supporters.

It also threatens a recent warming of relations between Australia and China, analysts say, which until late last year had been marred by tensions over trade, COVID-19 and China's security posture.

Yang, a pro-democracy blogger, is an Australian citizen born in China who was working in New York before his arrest at Guangzhou airport in 2019. An employee of China's Ministry of State Security from 1989-1999, he had been accused of spying for a country China has not publicly identified, and the details of the case against him have not been made public.

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters in Beijing that Yang had been found guilty of espionage and "sentenced to death with two years probation, and it was ordered that all his personal properties be confiscated".