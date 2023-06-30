France reviews ‘all options’ after worst riots since fatal shooting

France vowed to examine "all options" to restore order on Friday, after rioters torched buildings and cars and looted stores across the country in a third night of rage sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager of North African descent.

The 17-year-old's death, at a police traffic stop caught on video, has ignited longstanding resentment among poor, racially mixed, urban communities over incidents of police violence and allegations of systemic racism within law enforcement.

More than two hundred police were injured and 875 people arrested overnight, authorities said, as rioters clashed with officers in towns and cities across France, with buildings as well as buses and other vehicles torched, and stores looted.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has so far ruled out declaring a state of emergency, arrived in Paris from Brussels after leaving a European Union summit early to attend a second cabinet crisis meeting in two days.

The government would examine "all options" for restoring order, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said, calling the violence "intolerable and inexcusable" in a tweet.

"The priority is to ensure national unity and the way to do it is to restore order," she later told reporters during a visit to a Paris suburb.