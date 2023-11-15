Biden, Xi meet as US-China military, economic tensions grind on

US President Joe Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year on Wednesday, for talks that may ease friction between the adversarial superpowers on military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence.

However, deep progress on the vast differences separating the world's economic superpowers may have to wait for another day.

Officials on both sides of the Pacific have set expectations low as Biden and Xi are set to discuss Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Israel-Hamas war, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea, and human rights, each of them areas where the leaders have been unable to resolve long disagreements.

Biden and Xi arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday, where they were set to hold their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.