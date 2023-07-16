    বাংলা

    India to push G20 to raise share of taxes on firms where they earn 'excess profit'

    India, fighting for a higher share of taxes for markets where firms do business, is set to become one of the biggest consumer markets

    Reuters
    Published : 16 July 2023, 05:01 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 05:01 AM

    India will push its Group of 20 partners at a meeting it is hosting to support its proposal to raise the share of taxes multinational companies pay to countries where they earn "excess profits", government officials said.

    India's proposal, which has not been previously reported, could temper optimism among G20 members such as Australia and Japan that the meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Gujarat would make progress on a long-awaited overhaul of global corporate taxation.

    More than 140 countries were supposed to start implementing next year a 2021 deal overhauling decades-old rules on how governments tax multinationals. The present rules are widely considered outdated as digital giants like Apple or Amazon can book profits in low-tax countries.

    The deal, pushed by the US, would levy a minimum 15% tax on large global firms, plus an additional 25% tax on "excess profits", as defined by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

    But several countries have concerns about the multilateral treaty underpinning a major element of the plan, and some analysts say the overhaul is at risk of collapse.

    "India has made suggestions to get its due share of taxing rights on excess profits of multinational companies," one official said. The suggestions have been made to the OECD and will be discussed "extensively" during the G20 meeting on Monday and Tuesday, the official said.

    Three officials, who asked not to be named as discussions with the OECD were ongoing and the G20 meeting had not begun, said India wants significant increases in the tax paid in countries where the firms do business. They did not specify how much India is seeking.

    India's finance and external affairs ministries and the OECD did not respond to requests for comment.

    Under the agreement, global corporations with annual revenues over 20 billion euros ($22 billion) are considered to be making excess profits if the profits exceed 10% annual growth. The 25% surcharge on these excess profits is to be divided among countries.

    India, fighting for a higher share of taxes for markets where firms do business, is the world's most populous country and set to become one of the biggest consumer markets. Indian people's average income is set to grow more than 13-fold to $27,000 by the end of 2047, according to a survey by the People's Research on India's Consumer Economy.

    The G20 host nation will also propose that withholding taxation be de-linked from the excess profit tax principle. The rules now say countries offset their share of taxes with the withholding tax they collect.

    Withholding tax is collected by companies while making payments to vendors and employees, and remitted to tax authorities.

    The OECD in a document issued on Wednesday said a few jurisdictions have expressed concerns over allocating taxing rights among countries.

    "Efforts to resolve these issues are underway with a view to prepare the Multilateral Convention for signature expeditiously," it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dream11 and MPL logos are displayed in front of the Indian flag in this Illustration from Sept 14, 2022.
    Indian gaming firms say new tax will stifle investment
    Over 100 gaming firms said in a letter to India's finance ministry that the new 28% tax will put $2.5 billion already invested in the sector at risk
    A man walks through a flooded alley at a residential colony, after water rose from the river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, India, Jul 14, 2023.
    New Delhi races to open jammed flood gates
    Footage shows roads surrounding the city's iconic Red Fort completely flooded, with broken down trucks and buses abandoned at several spots
    A man walks past a model of G20 logo outside the finance ministry in New Delhi, India, Mar 1, 2023.
    IMF sees 'pockets of resilience', slowing momentum in global economy
    The IMF warned G20 countries about the dangers that industrial policy can have in creating distortions in trade and investment
    AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot miniature in this illustration taken, Jun 23, 2023.
    27% of jobs at high risk from AI revolution: OECD
    There is little evidence the emergence of AI is having a significant impact on jobs so far, but that may be because the revolution is in its early stages

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan