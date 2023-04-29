Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

A drone strike caused a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, sending a vast column of black smoke into the sky before it was extinguished, the city's Moscow-installed governor said on Saturday.

Experts examined the site and "it became clear that only one drone was able to reach the oil reservoir," Mikhail Razvozhaev said on the Telegram messaging app, adding no one had been injured in the fire.

Another drone was downed, its wreckage found on the shore near the terminal, Razvozhaev added.

Ukraine lacks longer-range missiles that can reach targets in places such as Sevastopol, but has been developing drones to overcome this hurdle.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of sending waves of aerial and seaborne drones to attack Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.