King Charles: the royals who will step up in his absence

King Charles is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, with his son and heir William expected to step up alongside the monarch's siblings and other family members to help carry out public duties during his absence.

Apart from William and his wife Kate, all those who currently carry out royal engagements are aged over 50, with some now in their 80s.

Here are brief details on the British royal family, the rules of succession and who will step up in the king's absence:

WHEN DID CHARLES BECOME KING?

King Charles III succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the British throne after her death on Sept. 8 2022, becoming king of not just the United Kingdom, but also Australia, Canada, New Zealand and 11 other countries.