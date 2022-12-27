Rohingya recount stories of hunger and desperation in escape to Indonesia

Rohingya Muslims who survived a harrowing 40 days on a boat across the Indian Ocean to end up in Indonesia have recounted stories of hunger and desperation, saying more than 20 of those on board died on the way.

A boat that washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Monday was carrying 174 Rohingya, most of them dehydrated, fatigued and in need of urgent medical care after weeks at sea, local disaster agency officials said.

One of the survivors, Shafiq Rahman, said 200 people had set sail on a small boat from Bangladesh in an attempt to reach Muslim-majority Indonesia, and 26 of them died at sea.

"We were afloat in the sea for 40 days," he said, adding that food supplies grew thin after 10 days and the rickety boat soon sprang a leak.

"We reached this place safe and sound by grace of Allah," he said in a temporary shelter in Pidie district, where dozens of people were hooked to intravenous drips as medics attended to their needs, while a woman was seen fanning sleeping children using a piece of cardboard.