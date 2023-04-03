Thaci and three co-defendants face 10 charges of persecution, murder, torture and forced disappearance of people during and shortly after the 1998-99 insurgency that eventually brought Kosovo independence from Serbia and made him a hero among many compatriots at home and abroad.

Prosecutor Alex Whiting said the four had targeted political opponents, as well as minority ethnic Serbs and Roma, imprisoning hundreds across Kosovo in terrible conditions and murdering 102 of them. Most victims were members of Kosovo's 90% ethnic Albanian majority, he said.

"There can be no justification...for arbitrarily detaining civilians and persons out of combat and subjecting them to abuse, torture, and murder...That is why the prosecution brought this case, to vindicate the rule of law and the principle that nobody is above the law, even during wartime," Whiting said.

The four defendants, all principal leaders of the former guerrilla Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and later in peacetime politics of the small Balkan country, all pleaded not guilty shortly after hearings got underway.

"I understand the indictment and I am fully not guilty," Thaci, 54, said in court. Dressed in a dark pinstripe suit, the tall, strapping Thaci looked pale and brayer after two years in detention.