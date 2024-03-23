Haiti gang wars push hunger to worst levels on record

Almost half of Haiti's people are struggling to feed themselves as gang violence spreads across the country, with several areas close to famine, international organisations said on Friday.

Inflation and poor harvests have also helped push Haiti to its worst levels of food insecurity on record, they said.

"Rising hunger is fueling the security crisis that is shattering the country. We need urgent action now - waiting to respond at scale is not an option," Jean-Martin Bauer, the World Food Programme's Haiti director, said.