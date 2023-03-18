Female entrepreneurs from across Afghanistan seek out foreign markets

Rayhana Karim, from Afghanistan's Women's Chamber of Commerce, attended the event in Dubai. She said they were working to create a brand for products, labelling them "Made by Afghan Women", to reach consumers abroad wanting to support women's rights.

"The end-consumers in Europe, the United States and the UAE, they want to support Afghan women, we need to provide them with an opportunity," Karim said.

"You are supporting an Afghan woman when buying a quality product ... and you are enabling her to stand on her own two feet, to gain financial independence and to start to have a seat at the table."

The International Labour Organization recently estimated that 25% of women's jobs had disappeared since the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in 2021. Many women, they noted, had turned to home-based businesses, which had stopped the female employment figures falling further.

The country's economy has been severely hampered after foreign governments froze central bank assets and enforced sanctions on the banking sector.