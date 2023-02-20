    বাংলা

    US plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries

    The new sanctions will target Russia's defence and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2023, 03:08 AM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2023, 03:08 AM

    The Biden administration is planning to impose new export controls and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, targeting key industries, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The new sanctions will target Russia's defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, the report said, adding that US and allies may also look into preventing the evasion and circumvention of sanctions in order to disrupt the support Russia receives from third countries.

    A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declined comment when contacted by Reuters.

    The European Union's proposal for new sanctions include Iranian entities seen to be providing Russia with drones and other military supplies, technologies, components, heavy vehicles, electronics and rare-earths, the report said.

    Earlier this month, the United States issued new sanctions on Russia over cyber activities that targeted seven individuals, including six Russians and one Ukrainian, following which Russia sanctioned 77 US citizens from entering Russia in a retaliatory move.

    RELATED STORIES
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken helps US military personnel carry aid, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey February 19, 2023.
    Blinken to Turkey: 'the US is here' with aid
    Blinken arrived at Incirlik Air Force Base on Sunday for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist
    Ribbons are seen on a bench where the phone of missing woman Nicola Bulley was found, in Lancashire, Britain, February 19, 2023.
    UK police find body near where woman went missing
    Lancashire Police said they were called at 1136 GMT on Sunday to reports of a body in the River Wyre
    Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram US air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
    Taliban plans to turn former foreign bases into economic zones
    Afghanistan's economy has struggled and aid agencies are warning of a severe humanitarian crisis since the Taliban took over in 2021
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
    Blinken to talk aid, Nordic NATO bid in Turkey visit
    Also topping the agenda will be the stalled NATO bids of Sweden and Finland

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher