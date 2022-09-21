    বাংলা

    UK's Truss and Japan's Kishida to work on countering China

    The UK and Japanese leaders agreed on the importance of democracies working together, including through international institutions such as the G7

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 08:31 AM

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss condemned provocations over Taiwan by China in a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the United Nations General Assembly, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.

    "The Prime Minister condemned China's recent provocations over Taiwan, which threatened Japan's Special Economic Zone," a statement said.

    "The leaders resolved to work together to tackle the strategic threat posed by China."

    Truss and Kishida agreed on the importance of democracies working together, including through international institutions such as the G7, to constrain economic and security threats from "authoritarian regimes", the statement said.

    Truss, who also met French President Emmanuel Macron in New York, plans to use her first trip abroad since taking office on Sept 6 to pledge billions of pounds of further support for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

    RELATED STORIES
    US welcomes Modi telling Putin now is 'not an era of war'
    US hails Modi telling Putin now is 'not an era of war'
    Modi had spoken regularly to Putin since the war began in February, seeking dialogue and peace talks, but without publicly condemning the war
    At UN, emotional appeals for world leaders to protect Afghan girls' education
    At UN, emotional appeals for world leaders to protect Afghan girls' education
    Most teenage girls now have no access to classrooms and thousands of women have been pushed out of the workforce because of tighter restrictions and Afghanistan's economic crisis
    US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait, second in a year
    US, Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait, 2nd in a year
    China condemned the mission, saying its forces 'warned' the ships
    Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions
    Ukraine brushes off Russian plan to annex occupied regions
    Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014, to be independent states

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher