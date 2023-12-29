US military's secretive spaceplane launched on possible higher-orbit mission

The Falcon Heavy, composed of three liquid-fuelled rocket cores strapped together, roared off its launch pad from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in a spectacular liftoff carried live on a SpaceX webcast.

The launch followed more than two weeks of false starts and delays attributed to poor weather and unspecified technical issues, leading ground crews to roll the spacecraft back to its hangar before proceeding with Thursday's flight.

It came two weeks after China's own robot spaceplane, known as the Shenlong, or "Divine Dragon", was launched on its third mission to orbit since 2020, adding a new twist to the growing US-Sino rivalry in space.