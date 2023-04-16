What happens if Russia abandons the Black Sea grain deal?

The Kremlin has said the outlook is "not so great" for extending beyond May 18 a deal that allows the safe wartime export of grain from some Ukrainian Black Sea ports, raising concerns over what happens next with the UN-backed sea corridor.

The deal has helped to tackle a global food crisis that UN officials said had been worsened by the most deadly war in Europe since World War Two.

Reached in July last year, it created a protected transit corridor to enable exports to resume from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grains and oilseeds.

Here are some of the issues:

WHAT HAS BEEN EXPORTED?

Under the pact to create a safe shipping channel, Ukraine has been able to export some 27.7 million tonnes of agricultural products, including 13.9 million tonnes of corn and 7.5 million tonnes of wheat.

This represents about 60% of Ukraine's corn exports in the current 2022/23 season and 56% of wheat exports.

The leading destinations have been China (6.3 million tonnes), Spain (4.8 million) and Turkey (3 million).

WHY MIGHT RUSSIA WITHDRAW FROM THE PACT?

Russia has said there will be no extension unless the West removes obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser, including the reconnection of Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT payment system.

Other demands include the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery and parts, lifting restrictions on insurance and reinsurance, the resumption of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline and the unblocking of assets and the accounts of Russian companies involved in food and fertiliser exports.

There is little sign of the West agreeing to these demands.