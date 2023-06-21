    বাংলা

    Intl community must reassess fundamental approach to Myanmar: UN expert

    The peace consensus calls for an immediate halt in hostilities, safe humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogue to achieve peace in the strife-torn country

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 06:13 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 06:13 AM

    The international community must reassess its fundamental approach to the crisis in Myanmar, a United Nations expert said on Wednesday.

    Thomas Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, said there had been zero progress on implementing ASEAN's five-point peace plan, which was agreed with Myanmar's military leaders after they seized power in a 2021 coup.

    The peace consensus calls for an immediate halt in hostilities, safe humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogue to achieve peace in the strife-torn country.

    He added that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must not invite Myanmar's military personnel to high-level diplomatic meetings, or risk moving backwards by extending a sense of legitimacy to the junta.

    Andrews was speaking in Jakarta.

    Myanmar's generals have been barred from ASEAN leaders' meetings, but Thailand this week hosted separate talks aimed at re-engaging the junta. The meeting was shunned by key ASEAN countries.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, February 1, 2023.
    ASEAN must hold Myanmar junta accountable: UN expert
    UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, said the ASEAN must not engage with Myanmar's military leaders
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2023.
    Thais host Myanmar junta official for talks
    Thailand's foreign minister said Myanmar's crisis was sending refugees across their common border and hit trade hard
    Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai gestures during a news conference on the US State Department's annual human trafficking report at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 1, 2016.
    Key ASEAN members skip Thai-hosted Myanmar talks
    Only Cambodia has so far officially confirmed it intends to attend the planned talks
    Confiscated drugs are pictured as Thai authorities are about to destroy them in Bangkok, Thailand July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
    Asia synthetic drug trade expands: UN
    High volumes of methamphetamine continue to be produced in Shan State, Myanmar and trafficked from there through Thailand and Laos

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp