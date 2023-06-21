Intl community must reassess fundamental approach to Myanmar: UN expert

The international community must reassess its fundamental approach to the crisis in Myanmar, a United Nations expert said on Wednesday.

Thomas Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, said there had been zero progress on implementing ASEAN's five-point peace plan, which was agreed with Myanmar's military leaders after they seized power in a 2021 coup.

The peace consensus calls for an immediate halt in hostilities, safe humanitarian access, and inclusive dialogue to achieve peace in the strife-torn country.