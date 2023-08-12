At least six dead, dozens rescued as migrant boat crossing Channel from France capsizes

At least six people died and more than 50 were rescued after a migrant boat trying to cross the Channel from France capsized early on Saturday, local authorities said.

Local mayor Franck Dhersin said a vast rescue operation was launched around 6 am (0400 GMT) as dozens of migrant boats tried to make the crossing at the same time.

"Several of the boats were facing serious difficulties," he told Reuters. "Near (the coastal town of) Sangatte they unfortunately found dead bodies."

The maritime prefecture confirmed that there had been at least six deaths and said search and rescue operations were ongoing.

The Channel between France and Britain is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.